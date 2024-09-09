Mark Green talks about his newest book titled, “The Inflection Election: Democracy or Fascism in 2024,” which warns Americans that this November will be a choice between a Party of Progress and a Party of Dangerous Extremism that may determine the path for American governance for generations.
New Book Warns Voters that 2024 is “The Inflection Election: Democracy or Fascism”
Interview with Mark Green, former two term New York City Public Advocate and author or editor of twenty six books on U.S. politics, conducted by Scott Harris