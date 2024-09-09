Portland, Maine City Council Unanimously Votes to Divest from Israel

Interview with Abigail Fuller, co-chair of Maine Voices for Palestinian Rights, conducted by Scott Harris

Portland, Maine city council divests from companies complicit in Israel oppression of Palestinians

Abigail Fuller talks about her group’s recent successful campaign resulting in a unanimous 9 to 0 vote in the Portland, Maine City Council, passing a resolution directing the city to divest from corporations that are complicit in Israel’s occupation and oppression of the Palestinian people, and how this divestment effort could be a model for other cities across the U.S.

