Abigail Fuller talks about her group’s recent successful campaign resulting in a unanimous 9 to 0 vote in the Portland, Maine City Council, passing a resolution directing the city to divest from corporations that are complicit in Israel’s occupation and oppression of the Palestinian people, and how this divestment effort could be a model for other cities across the U.S.
Portland, Maine City Council Unanimously Votes to Divest from Israel
Interview with Abigail Fuller, co-chair of Maine Voices for Palestinian Rights, conducted by Scott Harris