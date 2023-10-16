David Lindorff talks about the new film he produced, “A Compassionate Spy,” the incredible story of Manhattan Project scientist Ted Hall, who shared classified nuclear secrets with Russia. He’ll also talk about his new book on Ted Hall’s story, “Spy for No Country.” The film will be screened at CineStudio, in Hartford at Trinity College on Oct. 17 and 18.
New Documentary Film and Book Tells Hidden Cold War Story of US Soviet Atomic Spy Ted Hall
Interview with David Lindorff, author and journalist, conducted by Scott Harris