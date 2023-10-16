What’s at Stake in the UAW Strike for the U.S. Labor Movement

Nelson Lichtenstein discusses recent developments and the historical significance of the UAW’s four-week strike against the “Big Three” automakers, including a breakthrough between the UAW and GM regarding working the company’s future battery plants into the union’s National Master Agreement, the union’s announcement that 8,700 workers will strike Ford’s Kentucky assembly plant that manufacturers best-selling vehicles including the F-150 Super Duty truck, as well as corporate media coverage of the strike thus far.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary