New Film Documentary Follows 60-Year Journey of Boldly Independent WPKN Radio

Cob Carlson talks about his new documentary film, “The Greatest Radio Station in the World,” that traces the 60-year journey of WPKN Radio, a fearless, boldly independent, free form, and unconventional Bridgeport, CT radio station that prides itself on being a real alternative to an increasingly homogeneous broadcast radio landscape.
Interview with Cob Carlson, a film editor/producer over the past 33 years, conducted by Scott Harris