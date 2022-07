Interview with Ron Fein, legal director with the group Free Speech For People, conducted by Scott Harris

Ron Fein discusses the proposal negotiated by a bipartisan group of U.S. senators to modernize the Electoral Count Act, the progress of the House Committee and Justice Department investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to hold Donald Trump and his co-conspirators accountable for their attempted coup.

Fein is also co-author of the book, “The Constitution Demands It: The Case for the Impeachment of Donald Trump.”