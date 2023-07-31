Bruce Barrett talks about his group’s ‘Interfaith Service Day’ in New Haven, CT on Sunday, Aug. 6, which brings a diversity of people from religious, non-religious and spiritual groups together in fellowship and service to others. Service project volunteers will work side by side with others from different traditions in support of worthy community service projects.
New Haven’s ‘Interfaith Service Day’ Brings Diverse Communities Together in Service to Others
Interview with Bruce Barrett, founder of I Wage Peace and president, Barrett Outdoor Communications, conducted by Scott Harris