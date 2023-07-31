Roots Action: As a Risky Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Should ‘Step Aside’

Jeff Cohen talks about Roots Action’s “Step Aside Joe” campaign that focuses on legitimate concerns about the risks involved in Joe Biden running for a second term in 2024. Cohen advocates for a Democratic nominee who is progressive, environmentally conscious and dynamic – as well as strong candidate against the Republican nominee.

Cohen also was the founding director of the Park Center for Independent Media at Ithaca College, founder of the media watch group Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR).