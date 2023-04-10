New Tactics Required to Challenge and Defeat GOP Authoritarianism

Bill Fletcher discusses the expulsion of two Black representatives from the Tennessee House for joining students protesting gun violence, how GOP authoritarianism we see today is an echo of the Jim Crow era — and the ways in which the progressive movement can help organize a big tent, popular front to effectively oppose the Republican Party’s ongoing attack on the foundations of democracy.

Fletcher is the former president of TransAfrica Forum, a Senior Scholar with the Institute for Policy Studies, and the author of “They’re Bankrupting Us!”: And 20 Other Myths about Unions.”