Surge of Mass Shootings Provokes New Wave of Student Activism

Interview with Po Murray, co-founder and chairwoman of the Newtown Action Alliance and the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation, conducted by Scott Harris

Po Murray will discuss the most recent mass shooting incident at Nashville, Tennessee’s Covenant School that killed three children, and three adults, the hopeful mobilization by students demanding gun safety legislation and the response by the GOP-controlled Tennessee House of Representatives to expel two black Democratic party representatives who had joined the students in their protest.

Newtown Action Alliance and the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation is an all-volunteer grassroots organization formed after the tragic December 2012 mass shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School that killed 20 6-year-olds and 6 educators.