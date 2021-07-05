Nicaragua’s Arrest of Opposition Leaders Provokes Progressive Critics and Defenders

Interview with Gerry Condon, a Vietnam-era veteran and war resister, and the recent past president of Veterans For Peace, conducted by Scott Harris

Gerry Condon discusses his recent article, “Why Do The Media Hate Daniel Ortega?” related to the current situation in Nicaragua where U.S. corporate media are reporting that Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has arrested five opposition party presidential candidates, in advance of the Central American nation’s November 7, 2021 presidential election.