Supreme Court Once Again Erodes Voting Rights Act, Affirms GOP Voter Suppression Laws

Interview with Marjorie Cohn, professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law, past president of the National Lawyers Guild, and author, conducted by Scott Harris

Marjorie Cohn discusses her recent article, “Supreme Court Drives a Stake Through the Heart of the Voting Rights Act,” and the significance of the recent Supreme Court ruling which upheld a pair of voting restrictions in Arizona, eroding the strength of Section 2 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.