Nuclear Arms Control Treaties, A Post Election Priority

Kevin Martin talks about the recent effort in Congress to transfer 10% of the Pentagon budget to human needs — and on the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki he’ll also discuss PA’s concern re: President Trump’s nuclear weapons policy including abrogating the Iran nuclear deal, his suspension of compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, abandonment of the Open Skies Treaty, and the administration’s signaling that it may not work to renew the New START treaty that expires on Feb. 5, 2021.

