Justin Farmer, 25-year-old activist and second-term councilman representing Hamden’s 5th District; Jorge Cabrera, the Democratic Party-endorsed candidate, business representative and director of organizing with UFCW Local 919. Cabrera was a key leader in the historic Stop and Shop strike.
Progressive Democratic Candidates Face Off in CT Senate District 17 Primary
Interviews with Justin Farmer and Jorge Cabrera, Democratic primary candidates for Connecticut State Senate District 17, conducted by Scott Harris