Rocelyn de Leon-Minch talks about the union’s view that the CDC’s new guidance, that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks, except for health care and public transportation settings – and removes distancing, testing, and isolation restrictions, is based on faulty science and poses a danger to public health.
Nurses Union Opposes CDC’s Relaxation of COVID Mask/Distancing Guidelines
Interview with Rocelyn de Leon-Minch, msc, mpp, Industrial Hygienist with National Nurses United, conducted by Scott Harris