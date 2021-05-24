Cheri Quickmire talks about her group’s important campaign to pass Senate Bill 5 that would expand voting rights in Connecticut by Improving online registration and voter list maintenance through the DMV and other agencies, improving processes for applying for and handling absentee ballots, enfranchising people on parole and permitting all prisoners to vote.
Push Underway to Expand Connecticut Voting Rights
Interview with Cheri Quickmire, executive director of the Connecticut chapter of Common Cause, conducted by Scott Harris