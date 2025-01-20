Svante Myrick reflects on the life and legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., in talking about what Donald Trump’s inauguration will mean for activists fighting for economic, racial, and environmental justice, as well as the work his group will be engaged in to counter the second Trump regime’s extremist agenda over the next four years, while proposing a progressive vision for the future.
Organizing Effective Resistance to Trump’s Authoritarian Repressive Agenda
Interview with Svante Myrick, president of People for the American Way Foundation, conducted by Scott Harris