The Israel-Hamas Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect. Still, it Fails to Address Future of Palestinians in Crisis

Interview with Jennifer Loewenstein, former associate director of Middle Eastern Studies and senior lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, conducted by Scott Harris

Jennifer Loewenstein examines the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the future of Gaza and the ongoing struggle a free and independent Palestine, as well as her assessment of the new and unstable Middle East landscape that many US commentators describe as a “triumph” for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.