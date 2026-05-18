Peace Groups Join Memorial Day Parade in Norwalk CT to End War, Honor the Fallen

John Miksad talks about a coalition of groups sponsoring two events in Norwalk, Connecticut on Memorial Day, May 25 to promote peace, honor the fallen and support our current troops by keeping our soldiers out of harm’s way in endless disastrous wars, including Trump’s disastrous war on Iran; Trump’s deployment of the U.S. military to attack civilian boats in the Caribbean and Pacific and his oil blockade of Cuba.

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