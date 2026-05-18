Trump, GOP Sponsor Taxpayer-Funded Rally Advocating for Christian Theocracy

Interview with Annie Laurie Gaylor, co-founder and co-president of the Freedom From Religion Foundation and author of three books including, Woe to Women: The Bible Tells Me So, conducted by Scott Harris

Annie Laurie talks about the taxpayer-funded Trump regime religious rally in Washington, D.C., “Rededicate 250,” that featured white Christian nationalist rhetoric from speakers including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Franklin Graham, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and others that the Freedom from Religion Foundation criticized as an “unprecedented and shocking mix of church and state.”