Michael Zweig reports on the Poor People’s Campaign’s Moral Witness in Washington, D.C. on October 27th, that called on politicians to protect and maximize the programs in President Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan to expand health care, education, policies to address climate change and immigrant rights.
Poor People’s Campaign Takes Action to Protect Biden’s Human Infrastructure Social Programs
Interview with Michael Zweig, Professor Emeritus, Former Director of the Center for the Study of Working-Class Life at the State University of New York at Stony Brook, conducted by Scott Harris