Interview with Ron Fein, Legal Director with the group Free Speech for People, conducted by Scott Harris

Ron Feinwill discusses his views re: the House and DOJ investigation into the pro-Trump January 6th attempted coup, and efforts to invoke Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to bar Donald Trump from appearing on the 2024 presidential election ballot.

Feinwill also co-authored, “THE CONSTITUTION DEMANDS IT: The Case for the Impeachment of Donald Trump.”