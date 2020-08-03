Eric Lopez and Robert Goodrich talk about a progressive coalition of Connecticut groups that recently gathered at the CT State Capitol in Hartford to demand “transformative and systemic solutions” from state legislators and Governor Ned Lamont’s administration.
Progressive Connecticut Coalition Demands State Move Toward Transformative Systemic Solutions
Interview with Robert Goodrich, co-founder and director of Advocacy with Radical Advocates for Cross-Cultural Education and Eric Lopez, an organizer with CT Students For A Dream and a member of the Cancel Rent CT Coalition, conducted by Scott Harris