Counterpoint August 3, 2020 August 3, 2020Mark Dimondstein: Trump Attack on Post Office Links Effort to Sabotage Election and Privatize Nation’s Postal ServiceMark Sumner: Trump Regime’s Failed Coronavirus Response Attempted to Sacrifice Democratic States for Political GainSylvia Albert: Trump Charge of Rigged Election Designed to Provoke November ChaosEric Lopez and Robert Goodrich : Progressive Connecticut Coalition Demands State Move Toward Transformative Systemic SolutionsSubscribe to our Weekly Summary