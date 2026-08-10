Progressive Democrats on Primary Election Winning Streak as Party’s Corporate Establishment Fears for Their Future

Interview with Branko Marcetic, a Jacobin staff writer and the author of "Yesterday’s Man: The Case Against Joe Biden," conducted by Scott Harris

Branko Marcetic assesses recent Democratic party primary victories by progressive candidates and members of the Democratic Socialists of America, the millions of dollars spent by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and centrist Democrats to defeat them, and efforts to unify the party before the November midterm election.