South Carolina Activists Protest Israeli Arms Maker, Oppose Gaza Genocide and Costly State Tax Breaks

Autumn Waddell discusses the recent arrests of three protesters picketing outside the Elbit Systems of America’s factory in Ladson, South Carolina. She also talks about Israel’s genocide in Gaza, violations of free speech surrounding dissenting views on the U.S. relationship with Israel, and the international campaign against Elbit Systems, which in Britain, under the name Palestine Action, has been designated as a proscribed “terrorist” organization and banned under the U.K.’s Terrorism Act.

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