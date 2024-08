Andra Watkins, who grew up steeped in Christian Nationalist thought, approaches the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 as a Christian Nationalist text with “hidden Bible references.” She discusses her research compiled on her Substack online newsletter, “How Project 2025 Will Ruin Your Life,” and other issues related to the 2024 election.

Watkins’ recent novels include “Number 13,” “Hard to Die,” and “Not Without My Father: One Woman’s 444-Mile Walk of the Natchez Trace.”