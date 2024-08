Interview with Bill Lueders, former editor and now editor-at-large with The Progressive magazine and author of An Enemy of the State, conducted by Scott Harris

Bill Lueders discusses his recent article, “The Crucible that Awaits Kamala Harris,” which notes that Republicans will stop at nothing to defame and defeat the Democrats’ new presidential contender, and other observations about what’s at stake in the 2024 election.

Lueders is author of An Enemy of the state, the biography of the late editor of The Progressive, Erwin Knoll.