Luis Luna talks about his group’s advocacy for passage of Connecticut legislation that would expand the state’s Medicaid program to cover people up to 26 years old regardless of their immigration status. If passed, this bill would build upon a measure passed by the state legislature last May that expanded the Medicaid program to include children up to 12 years old, regardless of immigration status.
Proposed Bill Would Provide Healthcare for Connecticut’s Undocumented Immigrants
Interview with Luis Luna, coalition manager with the group Husky for Immigrants, conducted by Scott Harris