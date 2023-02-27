Jon Rainwater examines Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START treaty — the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States. He’ll talk about the dangers of a new nuclear arms race and what can be done to pressure Russia and the U.S. to resume good faith negotiations on arms control and the reduction of nuclear stockpiles.
Russia’s Suspension of New START Treaty and the Danger of Nuclear War
Interview with Jon Rainwater, executive director of Peace Action, conducted by Scott Harris