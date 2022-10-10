Zoraida Santiago provides an eyewitness account of the current situation in Puerto Rico after the devastation left by Hurricane Fiona nearly a month ago, the ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane Maria five years ago and the earthquake that struck almost three years ago. She’ll share her perspective on inadequate attention and assistance provided by the U.S. during these crises, despite the fact that Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory.
Puerto Rico’s Hurricane Destruction Aggravated by Worsening Economic Crisis
Interview with Zoraida Santiago, a composer and singer of Puerto Rican folkloric music and Professor of Social Sciences at the University of Puerto Rico, conducted by Scott Harris