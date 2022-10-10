Meet Italy’s neo-Fascist Prime Minister-Elect Giorgia Meloni

Interview with Jason Stanley, Jacob Urowsky professor of philosophy at Yale University and author of “How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them," conducted by Scott Harris

Jason Stanley discusses his views on the election of Giorgia Meloni, the first Italian prime minister from a neo-Fascist party since the end of World War II — as well as her party’s ideological connection with the U.S. Republican party, i.e. the Great Replacement conspiracy theory. He’ll also assess what’s at stake for democracy in this November’s U.S. midterm election.