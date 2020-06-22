Rebuilding the US Labor Movement and the Need for a Third Reconstruction

Interview with Bill Fletcher Jr., a former senior staff person with the AFL-CIO, past president of TransAfrica Forum, a fellow with the Institute for Policy Studies and author, conducted by Scott Harris

Bill Fletcher discusses his analysis of more than 4 weeks of mass protests in response to the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the important issues raised in his recent Nation magazine article, “5 Ways to Rebuild Labor and Transform America,” related to the current opportunities for labor to help build a progressive mass movement.