Samuel Garrett-Pate examines the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling protecting LGBTQ+ employees from discrimination, concern about the loophole in the decision which doesn’t apply to small businesses that employ as many as one in six Americans, and the ongoing campaign to pass the Equality Act in the U.S. Senate, which would amend the Civil Rights Act.
Supreme Court’s LGBTQ+ Nondiscrimination Ruling, Not a Substitute for Amending Civil Rights Act
Interview with Samuel Garrett-Pate, Communications Director with Equality California, conducted by Scott Harris