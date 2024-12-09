Po Murray will talk about the 12th year of remembrance for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting — the National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 11th, and her group’s ongoing work to end gun violence across the U.S.
Remembering 2012 Sandy Hook Mass Shooting Victims and Assessing the Fight Against Gun Violence
Interview with Po Murray, co-founder and chairwoman of the Newtown Action Alliance and the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation, conducted by Scott Harris