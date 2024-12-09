Unanswered Questions After the Overthrow of the Syrian Regime

Interview with Phyllis Bennis, Director of the Institute for Policy Studies' New Internationalism Project, focusing on the Middle East, Palestinian rights, and U.S. militarism, conducted by Scott Harris

Phyllis Bennis talks about the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria by rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, along with an umbrella group of Turkish-backed Syrian militias called the Syrian National Army. She’ll also assess the Lebanon ceasefire, Israel’s ongoing catastrophic war in Gaza, and what we can expect from Trump et al on Middle East policy.