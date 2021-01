Interview with Sarah Kendzior, is author of “Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America," conducted by Scott Harris

Sarah Kendzior shares her views on the insurrection and attempt to overturn the Presidential election at the Capitol on Jan. 6th by an armed pro-Trump mob and a large sector of the Republican Party, as well as the post-Trump dangers ahead for U.S. democracy.

Kendzior is also the cohost of Gaslit Nation, a weekly podcast.