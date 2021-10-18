Rising Tensions Between US & China Threatens Future Conflict

James Bradley examines rising tensions between the U.S. and China, and the danger of a new regional Pacific arms race and military confrontation.
Bradley has also authored “The China Mirage: The Hidden History of American Disaster in Asia.”
Interview with James Bradley, author of several bestsellers focused on U.S. policy in the Pacific and Asia, including "Flags of Our Fathers," conducted by Scott Harris
