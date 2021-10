Interview with Jack Rasmus, author of "The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Economic Policy from Reagan to Trump," conducted by Scott Harris

Jack Rasmus discusses the many important issues examined in his recent article, “The Great Strike of 2021,” assessing the millions of workers who have either left their low-paying jobs or are organizing to fight for a living wage and basic benefits.

Rasmus also edits a blog and hosts the weekly radio show, “Alternative Visions.”