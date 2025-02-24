Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is Waging a Dangerous Attack on the Foundation of U.S. Public Health Policy

Interview with Elizabeth Jacobs, professor emeritus, epidemiology at the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health at the University of Arizona, conducted by Scott Harris

Elizabeth Jacobs discusses rising concern about newly confirmed Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr.’s agenda at this sprawling agency and the damage his anti-science views could inflict on the federal health response to contagious diseases such as measles and bird flu, federally-funded research on new drugs and food safety, as well as supervision of Medicare, Medicaid, CHIPS and the ACA.