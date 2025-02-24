Alex Lawson discusses the House GOP budget resolution that calls for $880 billion in cuts to Medicaid to help pay for extending the 2017 tax cuts for billionaires and multinational corporations, primarily benefiting the wealthiest Americans. He also talks about the group’s campaign to educate and mobilize Americans to oppose this proposal that will eliminate millions of Americans’ access to affordable health care.
Voters Oppose Congressional Republicans’ Attempt to Slash $880 Billion from Medicaid
Interview with Alex Lawson, executive director of Social Security Works, conducted by Scott Harris