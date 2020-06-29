Nick Brana discusses the goals of the Movement for a People’s Party, and recent progress in attracting new supporters to build a coalition of working people, unions, and progressive groups for a nationally viable people’s party.
Sanders’ Supporters Take Steps to Build a New Progressive People’s Party
Interview with Nick Brana, founder of Movement for a People's Party, former National Political Outreach Coordinator with Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign and former Electoral Manager with Our Revolution, conducted by Scott Harris