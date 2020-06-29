Sanders’ Supporters Take Steps to Build a New Progressive People’s Party

Interview with Nick Brana, founder of Movement for a People's Party, former National Political Outreach Coordinator with Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign and former Electoral Manager with Our Revolution, conducted by Scott Harris

Nick Brana discusses the goals of the Movement for a People’s Party, and recent progress in attracting new supporters to build a coalition of working people, unions, and progressive groups for a nationally viable people’s party.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary