Interview with Kevin Alexander Gray, a life long social justice activist, was Jesse Jackson’s South Carolina campaign manager in 1988, conducted by Scott Harris

Kevin Alexander Gray discuss the sustained and massive protests against police violence and institutional racism — and take a critical look at the effort now underway in Congress to pass legislation addressing systemic racism in law enforcement and police accountability.

Kevin Alexander Gray is also the author of “Waiting for Lightning to Strike: The Fundamentals of Black Politics,” and co-editor of the book, “Killing Trayvons: An Anthology of American Violence.”