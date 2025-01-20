Speeches and Interviews from the Anti-Trump People’s March in Washington, D.C.

Excerpts of interviews and speeches at the People's March at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C., recorded and produced by Scott Harris

Speeches and interviews were recorded Saturday, Jan. 18 at the People’s March in Washington, D.C. where tens of thousands marched and rallied to oppose Donald Trump’s radical authoritarian agenda, including his campaign pledge to deport millions of immigrants, suppress the LGBTQ community, criminalize media outlets that are critical of him, prosecute his perceived political opponents, and dismantle federal climate and pollution regulations.