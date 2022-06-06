Yosef Getachew talks about how more than 120 Civil Rights & Democracy Groups have called on social media giants to take significant actions to combat election disinformation ahead of midterm elections and concern re: recent recordings that reveal the Republican Party strategy to target and potentially overturn votes in Democratic precincts and states by installing partisan poll workers to disrupt and subvert this November’s election results.
Stopping Disinformation to Protect 2022 Midterm Election
Interview with Yosef Getachew, Media and Democracy Program Director with Common Cause, conducted by Scott Harris