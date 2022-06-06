Tracking Pipelines Connects the Dots to US Oil Wars

Interview with Charlotte Dennett, an attorney, former investigative journalist who reported from the Middle East, conducted by Scott Harris

Charlotte Dennett talks about her new book, “Follow the Pipelines Uncovering the Mystery of a Lost Spy and the Deadly Politics of the Great Game for Oil,” which digs into her father’s postwar counterintelligence work and death, as she reveals how competition among superpower intelligence networks, military, and Big Oil interests have fueled misguided foreign policy, and targeted killings that continue to this day.

Dennett also co-authored, “Thy Will Be Done: The Conquest of the Amazon: Nelson Rockefeller and Evangelism in the Age of Oil.”