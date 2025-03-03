Students Across America Resist Trump’s Elimination of Campus DEI

Interview with Nicole Carty, Executive Director of Get Free, a youth-led progressive activist movement, and Carson Delia, a Temple University student and Get Free member, conducted by Scott Harris

Nicole Carty and Carson Delia talk about confronting the Trump regime’s attempt to eliminate DEI policies in higher education and censor curricula that don’t conform to their white supremacist ideology. They’ll also discuss a recent incident at Temple University where students attempting to deliver a letter to the university president addressing their concerns regarding: Trump’s anti-DEI policies, were blocked by police.