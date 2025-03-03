Trump Threatens, Attempts to Intimidate US Free Press

Interview with Katherine Jacobsen, Canada, and Caribbean program coordinator with the Committee to Protect Journalists, formerly worked for The Associated Press in Moscow and as a freelancer in Ukraine, conducted by Scott Harris

Katherine Jacobsen talks about CPJ’s call on the Trump administration to restore Associated Press access to the White House, and the Trump regime’s removal of the White House Correspondents’ Association from their decades-long role assigning reporters to cover White House press pool events, where the President’s staff will itself select reporters who will cover the presidency.