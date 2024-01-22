Supreme Court Poised to Decimate Federal Regulations on Pollution, Climate, Public Health

Interview with Tishan Weerasooriya, senior associate of policy and political affairs with the group Stand Up America, conducted by Scott Harris

Tishan Weerasooriya discusses the issues the Supreme Court heard last week regarding the Chevron doctrine, in the two cases Loper Bright v. Raimondo and Relentless Inc. v. Department of Commerce. If, as expected, the extremist conservative Supreme Court majority overturns the Chevron doctrine, that ruling will effectively gut federal agencies’ ability to set and enforce regulations—a potentially massive blow to the climate, civil rights, public health, and more.