White Christian Nationalists Continue to Embrace Trump

Interview with Bradley Onishi, author of the book, “Preparing for War: The Extremist History of White Christian Nationalism—and What Comes Next," conducted by Scott Harris

Bradley Onishi discusses Donald Trump and the Republican party’s continued embrace of white Christian Nationalism, underscored by Trump’s recent post of a video on his social media page where he proclaims himself to be God’s chosen emissary on Earth – sent to deliver America back to prosperity.

Onishi is a former White Christian nationalist, now a scholar of religion and author of the book, “Preparing for War: The Extremist History of White Christian Nationalism—and What Comes Next.” He is also an adjunct professor at the University of San Francisco and cohost of the Straight White American Jesus podcast.